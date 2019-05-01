Pikachu may have a whole array of abilities that include Tail Whip, Thunder Shock, Spark, Wild Charge, and more, but we all know that his greatest special power is his devastating cuteness. And according to the latest Detective Pikachu trailer, he has one more special ability: great massages. You could say he’s…the very best at them.

Detective Pikachu Trailer

After the uncanny horror of the Sonic the Hedgehog trailer that was released yesterday, the latest Detective Pikachu trailer is an adorable breath of fresh air. Look! It’s Pikachu strapped into a car seat giving a foot massage to Psyduck, who must be frequently calmed down or else he will accidentally explode and kill them all.

A Pokémon constantly on the verge of a nervous breakdown? This movie couldn’t get any more relatable for the scores of millennials who grew up with the Pokémon franchise and can’t wait to take this movie all the way to the bank at the summer box office charts. And the combination of seeing Pikachu and Psyduck together is lethally adorable — look at them hugging! Look at Pikachu shooting back all that caffeine! What’s not to love about this highly anticipated video game adaptation?

Ryan Reynolds stars as the voice and facial motion capture of Detective Pikachu, with the rest of the cast featuring Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

Here is the synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.

Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10, 2019.