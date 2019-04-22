Are you in the mood to have “the feels”, as the youngsters say? If so, jump on down to watch the latest Detective Pikachu trailer, which plays out as if it were tailor-made to make you weep. While the previous footage has played up the comedic elements of the Pokémon movie, this latest look goes straight for the heart. Plus: watch a new behind-the-scenes look at the movie.

Detective Pikachu Trailer

At this point, even the most cynical of human beings (like me!) have to admit that Detective Pikachu looks, well, great. If you had told me a year ago that I’d be excited to see this movie, I’d guffaw in your face. But here we are! Living in a world where I can’t wait to see whatever the hell this movie is. This latest trailer seals the deal, highlighting just how stinking cute the Pokémon in this movie are. It all ends with a line that’s both funny and sweet. And yes, there’s lots of hugging. I kept waiting for a last minute twist here. A loud record scratch, perhaps, giving way to a fart joke or something equally crass. But no, there’s no last minute mood swing. The filmmakers want you to know that Detective Pikachu will have an emotional arc to it, not just jokes. Go figure!

Behind-The-Scenes

In addition to the new trailer, you can also watch a behind-the-scenes featurette that examines the plot, the special effects, and, yes…a fart joke. Sorry! If you thought we were going to get through this post without any flatulence, you were sorely mistaken.

In Detective Pikachu, “A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe.” Ryan Reynolds stars as the voice and facial motion capture of Detective Pikachu, with the rest of the cast featuring Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy.

Detective Pikachu opens May 10, 2019.