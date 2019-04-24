



On the April 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to participate in the 2019 Summer Movie Wager.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The Feature Presentation: The Summer Movie Wager with the /Film Daily team.

Jacob Hall

Avengers: Endgame The Lion King Toy Story 4 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Godzilla: King of the Monsters Detective Pikachu Spider-Man: Far From Home Aladdin Hobbs & Shaw X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

John Wick Chapter 3

Bradford Oman

Avengers Endgame The Lion King The Secret Life of Pets 2 Toy Story 4 Aladdin Spider-Man Far From Home Detective Pikachu Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw Godzilla King of the Monsters Dark Phoenix

Dark Horse

John Wick Chapter 3

Rocketman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Ben Pearson

Avengers: Endgame The Lion King Toy Story 4 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Spider-Man: Far From Home Aladdin Hobbs and Shaw Rocketman Godzilla: King of the Monsters Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Dark Horses:

Detective Pikachu

Men in Black International

Yesterday

Hoai-Tran Bui

Avengers: Endgame The Lion King Detective Pikachu Toy Story 4 Spider-Man: Far From Home Hobbs & Shaw Godzilla 2 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Men in Black International

Dark Horses:

Rocketman

Yesterday

Aladdin

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: