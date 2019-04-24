rocketman

On the April 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to participate in the 2019 Summer Movie Wager.

In The Feature Presentation: The Summer Movie Wager with the /Film Daily team.

Jacob Hall

  1. Avengers: Endgame
  2. The Lion King
  3. Toy Story 4
  4. The Secret Life of Pets 2
  5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  6. Detective Pikachu
  7. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  8. Aladdin
  9. Hobbs & Shaw
  10. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

 

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

John Wick Chapter 3

 

Bradford Oman

 

  1. Avengers Endgame
  2. The Lion King
  3. The Secret Life of Pets 2
  4. Toy Story 4
  5. Aladdin
  6. Spider-Man Far From Home
  7. Detective Pikachu
  8. Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw
  9. Godzilla King of the Monsters
  10. Dark Phoenix

 

Dark Horse

 

John Wick Chapter 3

Rocketman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Ben Pearson

 

  1. Avengers: Endgame
  2. The Lion King
  3. Toy Story 4
  4. The Secret Life of Pets 2
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  6. Aladdin
  7. Hobbs and Shaw
  8. Rocketman
  9. Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

Dark Horses:

Detective Pikachu

Men in Black International

Yesterday

 

Hoai-Tran Bui

 

  1. Avengers: Endgame
  2. The Lion King
  3. Detective Pikachu
  4. Toy Story 4
  5. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  6. Hobbs & Shaw
  7. Godzilla 2
  8. The Secret Life of Pets 2
  9. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  10. Men in Black International

 

Dark Horses:

Rocketman

Yesterday

Aladdin

