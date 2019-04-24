Listen: /Film Daily Joins The 2019 Summer Movie Wager
Posted on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to participate in the 2019 Summer Movie Wager.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The Feature Presentation: The Summer Movie Wager with the /Film Daily team.
Jacob Hall
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Detective Pikachu
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Aladdin
- Hobbs & Shaw
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
John Wick Chapter 3
Bradford Oman
- Avengers Endgame
- The Lion King
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Toy Story 4
- Aladdin
- Spider-Man Far From Home
- Detective Pikachu
- Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw
- Godzilla King of the Monsters
- Dark Phoenix
Dark Horse
John Wick Chapter 3
Rocketman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Ben Pearson
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Aladdin
- Hobbs and Shaw
- Rocketman
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Dark Horses:
Detective Pikachu
Men in Black International
Yesterday
Hoai-Tran Bui
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Detective Pikachu
- Toy Story 4
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Hobbs & Shaw
- Godzilla 2
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Men in Black International
Dark Horses:
Rocketman
Yesterday
Aladdin
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.