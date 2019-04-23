/Filmcast Ep. 514 – The 2019 Summer Movie Wager
Posted on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
’Tis the season to count down the top 10 films of summer 2019! David, Devindra, Jeff, and Peter round up to predict the domestic box office totals.
To enter, everyone chooses their 1-10 ranked films, plus three dark horses. The person with the most points wins:
– Getting number 1 or number 10 dead-on gets you 13 points (each)
– 10 points for numbers 2-9 dead-on
– 7 points if your pick was only one spot away from where it ended up
– 5 points if it was two spots away
– 3 points if your pick is anywhere in the Top 10
– 1 point for each dark horse that makes it into the Top 10
Your can play along with us by submitting your list on thesummermoviewager.com. Enter by April 24th, 11:59PM Pacific time if you wish to be included on the leaderboard.
Dave:
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Godzilla: King of Monsters
- Secret Life of Pets 2
- Aladdin
- Detective Pikachu
- Fast of the Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw
- Rocketman
Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)
- Men in Black: International
- Yesterday
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Devindra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Toy Story 4
- Lion King
- Aladdin
- Spider Man: Far From Home
- Detective Pikachu
- Secret Life of Pets 2
- Men in Black: International
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw
Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)
- John Wick 3
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Jeff:
- Avengers: Endgame
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw
- Secret Life of Pets 2
- Detective Pikachu
- Aladdin
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Dark Phoenix
Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter):
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Men in Black International
- John Wick 3
Peter:
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- Detective Pikachu
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Aladdin
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter):
- Men in Black: International
- John Wick 3
- Rocketman
Germain Lussier:
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- Spider-Man: Far from Home
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Aladdin
- Detective Pikachu
- Men In Black International
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Rocketman
- Dark Phoenix