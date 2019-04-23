/Filmcast Ep. 514 – The 2019 Summer Movie Wager

’Tis the season to count down the top 10 films of summer 2019! David, Devindra, Jeff, and Peter round up to predict the domestic box office totals.

To enter, everyone chooses their 1-10 ranked films, plus three dark horses. The person with the most points wins:

– Getting number 1 or number 10 dead-on gets you 13 points (each)

– 10 points for numbers 2-9 dead-on

– 7 points if your pick was only one spot away from where it ended up

– 5 points if it was two spots away

– 3 points if your pick is anywhere in the Top 10

– 1 point for each dark horse that makes it into the Top 10

Your can play along with us by submitting your list on thesummermoviewager.com. Enter by April 24th, 11:59PM Pacific time if you wish to be included on the leaderboard.





Dave:

Avengers: Endgame The Lion King Toy Story 4 Spider-Man: Far From Home Godzilla: King of Monsters Secret Life of Pets 2 Aladdin Detective Pikachu Fast of the Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw Rocketman

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)

Men in Black: International Yesterday Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Devindra

Avengers: Endgame Toy Story 4 Lion King Aladdin Spider Man: Far From Home Detective Pikachu Secret Life of Pets 2 Men in Black: International Godzilla: King of the Monsters Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)

John Wick 3 Once Upon A Time in Hollywood Rocketman

Jeff:

Avengers: Endgame Toy Story 4 The Lion King Spider-Man: Far From Home Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw Secret Life of Pets 2 Detective Pikachu Aladdin Godzilla: King of the Monsters Dark Phoenix

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter):

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Men in Black International John Wick 3

Peter:

Avengers: Endgame The Lion King Toy Story 4 Detective Pikachu Spider-Man: Far From Home Aladdin The Secret Life of Pets 2 Godzilla: King of the Monsters Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Once Upon A Time in Hollywood



Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter):

Men in Black: International John Wick 3 Rocketman

Germain Lussier:

Avengers: Endgame The Lion King Toy Story 4 Spider-Man: Far from Home The Secret Life of Pets 2 Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Aladdin Detective Pikachu Men In Black International Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Dark Horses (ordering doesn’t matter)