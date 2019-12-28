Deadpool arrived on the scene with a bang as one of 20th Century Fox’s biggest successes in recent memory. The sequel was one of those rare follow-ups that performed nearly as well as its predecessor, dropping only slightly in the domestic and global box office. But now the R-rated, fourth wall-breaking Merc with a Mouth has a new home thanks to the purchase of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company. Fans have been wondering what the future holds for the mostly jolly guy in the red suit played by Ryan Reynolds, and they have a more official answer straight from the man himself.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on ABC (also owned by Disney), Ryan Reynolds was asked about Deadpool 3, and the actor and producer of the comic book franchise had this to say (via ComicBook.com):

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team. We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

We’re not exactly sure who “the whole team” is, but we’re fairly certain that it includes writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who were behind the scripts for both the original Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Whether or not X-Men franchise producers Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner are coming with them remains to be seen. We’re also not sure if director David Leitch will be returning yet either. But we’re hoping for the best.

As of now, we won’t expect to see Deadpool 3 anytime soon. After all, the next couple of years are pretty packed for Marvel Studios. But maybe Deadpool will be something separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It might be hard to include him without losing the dramatic power at the center of the interconnected comic book franchise, but Disney certainly won’t let such a valuable character fall by the wayside. They might not even interfere with the character’s R-rated sensibilities.