Dealing with the death of a loved one is always difficult. But after Jen (Christina Applegate) loses her husband in the new Netflix series Dead to Me, her cynical attitude and grim sense of humor doesn’t jibe well with the touchy feely remorse that everyone around her is feeling. Thankfully, an unlikely friend arrives at a grief support group in the form of Judy (Linda Cardellini). However, the friendship suddenly becomes a bit of a red flag when it’s revealed that Judy has a dark past and seems to be hiding a big secret. Will Jen care about this revelation when Judy is the only one who makes her feel like she’s not losing her mind? Watch the Dead to Me trailer below.

Dead to Me Trailer

This is certainly a darker turn in comedy for executive producer Liz Feldman, who has CBS shows like 2 Broke Girls, One Big Happy, 9JKL, and The Great Indoors to her name. They’re all typical network sitcoms, and even though they have an edgier, sarcastic side to their comedy, they’re nothing like Dead to Me. The series has the tone of something like Dexter, albeit with significantly less murder, unless the secret Judy is holding onto has something to do with how her own husband died. Is it too obvious to think that maybe Judy is also responsible for the death of Jen’s husband too?

It’s nice to see Netflix giving a series like this to two outstanding female leads. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini have each had success on the big and small screen, but lately, there hasn’t been much deserving of their talents. This series feels like it could offer them both a series with some substance and a twisted sense of humor. Plus, you can’t go wrong when the rest of the cast includes James Marsden, Ed Asner, and Brandon Scott.

Dead to Me also hails from Jessica Elbaum, working from the female-centric Gloria Sanchez Productions banner that spun off from Adam McKay and Will Ferrell‘s Gary Sanchez Productions (the two are also executive producing), and Christina Applegate is executive producing herself too.

Jen (Christina Applegate) is a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband’s recent hit-and-run murder. Judy (Linda Cardellini) is an optimistic free spirit who’s recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet at a support group, they become unlikely friends despite their polar-opposite personalities. But as they bond over bottles of wine, Entenmann’s cookies and a shared affinity for The Facts of Life, Judy desperately tries to shield Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

Dead to Me arrives May 3, 2019 on Netflix.