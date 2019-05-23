Action hero pets are all the rage in theaters right now thanks to John Wick, but Warner Bros. may be missing that boat by delaying the DC Super Pets release date. The animated film based on the kids cartoon franchise that follows the furry friends of DC superheroes has been pushed back from its initial May 2021 release date to May 2022.

You’ll have to wait a little longer to see these good (super) pets on the big screen. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has pushed back DC Super Pets from its original May 2021 release date to a year later, on May 22, 2022.

DC Super Pets, directed by Jared Stern and Sam Levine, is based on the Capstone franchise Super Pets and will “feature the furry friends belonging to the likes of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman (the latter’s pet is a kangaroo named Jumpa),” according to Deadline. Patty Hicks is producing the animated film.

This DC Super Pets delay comes on the heels of Warner Bros. announcing the production start of Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s secret espionage thriller that stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki and is set to hit theaters on July 17, 2020. But no official reason was given for the delay of DC Super Pets, which has been in the works since last year. The film seems like an easy hit for Warner Bros., especially with The LEGO Batman Movie and The LEGO Ninjago Movie writer Jared Stern set to write and direct. But perhaps the studio saw the success that Sony had with the boundary-pushing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and wants to push for creative freedom over quick money. Or maybe the status of DC movies is still in flux, as has frequently been reported.

The next Warner Bros. DC property set to hit the big screen is Joker on October 4, 2019, followed by Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Matt Reeves’ The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.