We still don’t know much about Christopher Nolan’s new movie, but at least we finally have a title: Tenet. That’s still not a whole lot to go on! But it’s something. Nolan has also added new cast members alongside the previously announced Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and John David Washington. And yes, Michael Caine is one of them. In addition to all of that, we now have a slight plot description. We’ll take what we can get here.

Little by little, information about Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new movie is starting to trickle out. Variety is reporting the film now has a title: Tenet. A tenet is “principle or belief, especially one of the main principles of a religion or philosophy,” but for all we know, it could just be a character’s name. In any case, Variety’s story also offers up the first real story details on the film, describing it as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.” That makes this sound a lot like Nolan finally getting to make his own James Bond movie without having to deal with the actual Bond I.P.

This news comes with new casting: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, and of course, Michael Caine. They’ll be appearing alongside leads Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington.

Still need more info? Well, how about this: Ludwig Göransson, the composer for Black Panther, Creed and Creed II, and more, will be handling the score. I guess Nolan felt his usual go-to composer, Hans Zimmer, needed a break. N0lan is directing from his own script, and plans to shoot the film big – in both IMAX and 70mm.

While this is all still a bit vague, things are getting exciting. The cast here is strong as hell, and the prospect of Nolan tackling the spy genre seems too good to pass up. Here’s hoping we learn more about the project as time ticks on.

Tenet opens July 17, 2020. Get in line now.