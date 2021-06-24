We already knew that David Fincher is teaming up with his Se7en writer, Andrew Kevin Walker, to make The Killer for Netflix with Michael Fassbender in the starring role. What we didn’t know, however, was when production on the film would get underway. And now we do.

Exciting news, folks — we now have that info! According to the movie’s cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, production on the film will begin in Paris this November. Messerschmidt — who won an Oscar for working on Fincher’s Mank — shared the news with the Spanish paper, El Diaro Vasco.

Fassbender Will Be An Assassin and Will Slowly Go Insane

With production starting this year, there’s a chance Fincher’s The Killer will make it to Netflix later in 2022. The film is based on the French graphic novel by writer Alexis Nolent (pen name Matz) and artist Luc Jacamon.

Fassbender will be playing the main character — an assassin who is losing his mind. The summary of the Matz and Jacamon novel describes the story as follows:

A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.

Fincher and Netflix: Together for Four Years

The Killer will be Fincher’s second movie under his four-year exclusive deal with Netflix. The first one, Mank, hit the streaming platform in November 2020. If The Killer does make it onto Netflix by the end of 2022, that will be only an impressive two years between films for Fincher, whose last break between movies was six years.

At this rate, we should expect at least one more Netflix movie from Fincher before his deal expires. Place your bets now on what deep character piece and/or mind-bending film he’ll work on next.