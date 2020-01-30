If you don’t have $350 to spend on the new life-size Baby Yoda figure that was just unveiled by Sideshow Collectibles, maybe you can spend a little less money to honor the little guy from The Mandalorian with a special print from Dark Ink by artist Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos.

But that’s not all that Star Wars fans can get their hands on today. DKNG has also released a new print paying tribute to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Upon first inspection, it appears to just be a close-up of a Death Trooper, but when you take a glance at the helmet, you’ll see a certain formidable space station. Check out both the Death Trooper and Baby Yoda print below.

DKNG Imperial Death Trooper (Rogue One)

Imperial Death Trooper by DKNG

Screen print

18 x 24 inches

Signed and hand-numbered edition of 295

$60

Imperial Death Trooper – Foil Variant by DKNG

Screen print on foil paper

18 x 24 inches

Signed and hand-numbered edition of 150

$65

There are two different versions of the Death Trooper print, one being a regular screen print with an edition of 295 while the other is a screen print on foil paper that has an edition of 150. The price different between the two is only $5, so why not go with the foil? That shimmer is going to look great. Both are available now at Dark Ink while supplies last.

Little Bounty

Even though we’re still waiting to see a definitive piece of work that represents The Mandalorian as a whole, this piece of just The Child by Juan Carlos Ruiz Burgos will hold us over.

The print, titled Little Bounty, is a fine art giclee on Somerset Velvet paper. It runs on the small side at just 8×10 inches, which makes the $40 pricetage feel a little steep, but that makes it perfect to display next to pictures of your real kids, who aren’t nearly as cute as Baby Yoda. And don’t worry if you’re just now seeing this, because it’s a hand-numbered timed edition available until Sunday, February 2 at 11:59pm ET. However many copies get sold between now and then is the number that will be printed.

Pick up yours at the Dark Ink shop website right now.