If there’s a Ghostbusters project brewing, you better believe that Dan Aykroyd will be involved with it in some capacity. Out of everyone involved with the original film, Aykroyd is the biggest cheerleader, spending the last few decades preaching from the holy book of all-things-Ghostbusters. Which means it was only a matter of time before we learned Aykroyd would appear in Ghostbusters 2020, the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel/reboot from Jason Reitman. In addition to that, Winston Zeddemore himself, Ernie Hudson, confirmed his return as well. In fact, it sounds like everyone is coming back at this point, except for (maybe) Bill Murray.

Just in case there were any lingering doubts, Dan Aykroyd went ahead and confirmed that he’ll be appearing in Ghostbusters 2020 while on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (via THR). “I’m not in the pictures so much anymore. We’ve got the Ghostbusters movie that we’re working on now and I will have to be performing in that,” Aykroyd said. “Ivan Reitman’s son Jason has written a new movie called, well, it’s gonna be Ghostbusters, the third movie. It will be all, most of the original people and then young stars.” In addition to Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson has confirmed (via a Cameo video) that he’ll be back as well. In the video, the actor reveals he’s in the midst of shooting his scenes.

We still know very little about Jason Reitman’s new Ghostbusters film. Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd make up the new cast, and the story reportedly centers on kids dealing with paranormal events in their small town. The characters are said to have some sort of connection to the original Ghostbusters, but we still don’t know what that connection is.

Sigourney Weaver previously confirmed she’d be returning. And Annie Potts, who played Janine Melnitz, is back as well. At this point, the only two (living) original cast members not confirmed to return are Rick Moranis, who has retired from acting, and Bill Murray, who has a bit of a testy relationship with this franchise – sometimes he seems to love it, sometimes not. During the podcast interview, Aykroyd does say he hopes Murray will join the new film in some capacity.

Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, Weaver, and Potts all appeared in cameo roles in Paul Feig’s unjustly maligned 2016 Ghostbusters reboot. But in that film, they were playing different characters. This time, it sounds like they’ll all be reprising their roles from the original film, so everyone can relax about that.

Ghostbusters 2020 opens July 10, 2020.