You can call the Ghostbusters, but they still need someone to answer their phones. Annie Potts, who played the stalwart receptionist to the OG boys in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2, confirmed that she will be reprising her role as Janine Melnitz in Jason Reitman‘s upcoming Ghostbusters film, making her the latest actor from the original films to join the growing Ghostbusters sequel cast.

Even 30 years later, Janine Melnitz is perpetually overworked. Potts, who played played the Firehouse secretary in the original two Ghostbusters films, and had a cameo as Vanessa the Desk Clerk in the 2016 reboot, confirmed in an interview with KTLA 5 (via JoBlo) that she is reprising the role of Janine in Reitman’s upcoming 2020 Ghostbusters sequel:

“I have heard some things. If it’s true, what I’ve heard — yeah, I think it’s gonna happen. I think I will.”

Potts’s confirmation comes hot off the heels of Reitman’s hint that Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray will all be involved in the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel in some capacity, though he didn’t go so far as to say that they will be playing the same characters from the original films. However, as Weaver had previously confirmed that she would be reprising her role as Dana Barrett, it’s not too much to assume that the rest of the original cast members would reprise their roles as well.

Reigman’s sequel has quickly come together since it was suddenly announced a the beginning of the year, with the filmmaker even shooting a teaser to announce the project. So far Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coon (Gone Girl), and Mckenna Grace (Gifted) have been cast in the movie as new characters, and some of them supposedly have a link to at least one of the original characters.

The untitled Ghostbusters sequel is set for release on July 10, 2020.