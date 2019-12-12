Back in February of 2017, when we were all still in the dark about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, actor Josh Gad and some of his famous friends did the best they could to get any answers they could from star Daisy Ridley. Now the Frozen star is at it again with a whole new array of actors and actresses who want to know who Rey’s parents are and so much more. But this time the video where Daisy Ridley answers Star Wars spoiler questions is much more professionally produced and it features only stars from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movies.

Daisy Ridley Answers Star Wars Spoiler Questions

Josh Gad pops up out of nowhere in the middle of a standard promo video to get Daisy Ridley to spill all the secrets. This time, when it comes to bringing in back-up, he has a seemingly endless array of friends waiting just off set to help grill her. Noelle star Anna Kendrick is first out of the gate, trying to record everything on her phone, Toy Story 4 voice star Tony Hale comes in next, and future Disney star Awkwafina (soon to be in The Little Mermaid live-action remake and Marvel’s Shang-Chi) also stops by. Oh, and Pixar’s Soul voice star Tina Fey has a great idea for a grilled cheese delivery droid.

The heaviest guns come out when Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano from The Mandalorian try to convince her that it’s fine to tell them everything since they’re “in the family.” John Boyega tries to get some information too before being reminded that he already knows the answers, and for some reason he does grab Boyega to make him talk. Meanwhile, J.J. Abrams pops in to tell Daisy to stay strong in the face of all this pressure.

Thankfully (or maybe unfortunately), Ridley doesn’t give anything away, even when Marvel’s The Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani accidentally locks himself in the set and demands an answer while he waits.