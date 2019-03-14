On the March 14, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Pet Sematary in 4Dx, One Day at a Time, The Talisman, Rotten Tomatoes, Michael Jackson, and Avengers: Endgame.
Opening Banter: Don’t worry guys, Twitter isn’t taking away the likes and RT numbers after all.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Pet Sematary’ 4DX Screenings Will Bring the Film’s Undead Horrors to Life
- HT: ‘One Day at a Time’ Cancelled By Netflix, But is Searching For Another Home
- Brad: DirecTV Now is Raising Prices, Losing Channels, and Generally Getting Worse
- Chris: Stephen King’s ‘The Talisman’ Movie Might Finally Happen, with ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Director Mike Barker
- HT: Rotten Tomatoes Could Further Tighten Audience Review Guidelines Against Trolls
- Brad: ‘The Simpsons’ Showrunner Explains Why the Michael Jackson Episode Was Taken Down
- Reaction: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: The Avengers Will Do Whatever It Takes
- Brad ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Breakdown: Whatever It Takes…to Keep the Secrets Intact
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on R. Kelly and Michael Jackson
- Brad’s SNL Review: Idris Elba Hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’, Proving This Man Needs to Star in More Comedies
