The Talisman, the fantasy-horror novel from Stephen King and Peter Straub, has been in one stage or another of film or TV development before it even hit bookshelves in 1984. Steven Spielberg snapped up the film rights immediately and has been working with Amblin to bring the book to life – with nothing to show for it…yet. Now, Amblin is trying once again, with Handmaid’s Tale director Mike Barker at the helm and Chris Sparling handling the script.

Steven Spielberg gained the rights to The Talisman in 1982, two years before the book was even released. He immediately set about trying to crack the book into a film. “Spielberg fell in love with the book before it was published and persuaded Universal to buy the film rights,” Peter Straub said in 1996. “[Stephen King and I] went to the Amblin offices on the Universal lot for a long meeting during which it became clear that Spielberg had a great understanding of the story and would have made a wonderful film of the book. However, the project got shelved.”

Spielberg, Amblin, and company have been struggling with the project ever since. At one point, a miniseries was planned. Then, by 2008, Frank Marshall said: “It’s back to being a movie…It’s kind of on the backburner since we’re waiting to see how everything shakes out…” In 2017, word surfaced that Josh Boone – who is adapting King’s The Stand into a CBS All Access series – was working on a new Talisman script.

Last year, Spielberg said there was still hope for the adaptation:

“I feel that in the very near future, that’s going to be our richest collaboration. Universal bought the book for me, so it wasn’t optioned. It was an outright sale of the book…I’ve owned the book since ’82, and I’m hoping to get this movie made in the next couple of years. I’m not committing to the project as a director, I’m just saying that it’s something that I’ve wanted to see come to theaters for the last 35 years.”

Now, it might finally be happening. Here’s the official The Talisman synopsis.