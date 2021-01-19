On the January 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including some Thor: Love and Thunder casting, news about the Wonka prequel, The Muppet Show coming to Disney+, and the return of Master of None.

Opening Banter:

In the News:

‘Master of None’ is Finally Returning for a Third Season

All Five Seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’ Are Finally Coming to Disney+ in February

‘Wonka’ Prequel Movie From ‘Paddington’ Director Has a Golden Ticket for a 2023 Release

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Karen Gillen Confirms Nebula is Back, Matt Damon May Have Joined the Cast

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!