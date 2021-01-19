Daily Podcast: Wonka Prequel, Thor: Love and Thunder Casting, The Muppet Show, and Master of None Season 3
Posted on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 19, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including some Thor: Love and Thunder casting, news about the Wonka prequel, The Muppet Show coming to Disney+, and the return of Master of None.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- (Ben, OG HT) ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Karen Gillen Confirms Nebula is Back, Matt Damon May Have Joined the Cast
- (Chris) ‘Wonka’ Prequel Movie From ‘Paddington’ Director Has a Golden Ticket for a 2023 Release
- (Brad) All Five Seasons of ‘The Muppet Show’ Are Finally Coming to Disney+ in February
- (Ben, OG HT) ‘Master of None’ is Finally Returning for a Third Season
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
