Daily Podcast: Wonder Woman 3, Future DC Movies for HBO MAX, Exorcist, Barry Jenkins’ Lion King, What If and She Hulk
Posted on Monday, December 28th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 28, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Wonder Woman 3, Future DC Movies for HBO MAX, Exorcist, Barry Jenkins’ Lion King, What If and She Hulk.
In The News:
- HT: New COVID-19 Relief Bill Designates $15 Billion for Movie Theaters and Live Event Venues
- Can this save movie theaters?
- Brad: ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is Being Fast-Tracked by Warner Bros. with Patty Jenkins Returning to Direct
- Mention: Patty Jenkins Suggests She Won’t Make ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Unless a Theatrical Model Exists
- Talk about the box office
- What does this mean for her other projects?
- HT: Warner Bros. Plans to Release Bigger DC Films to Theaters and Smaller Films to HBO Max, With Potential Max Spin-Offs For All of Them
- How is this different than Disney’s approach with the MCU?
- Are we creating a two tier system of importance?
- Brad (og Ben): David Gordon Green in Talks to Direct an ‘Exorcist’ Sequel for Blumhouse
- How do you make a sequel without Linda Blair?
- HT: Why Barry Jenkins Decided to Direct a ‘Lion King’ Prequel
- What do you think appealed to him?
- Brad: Chadwick Boseman Finished Multiple Episodes of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Animated Series
- HT: ‘She-Hulk’ Will Be a Half-Hour Legal Comedy, Kevin Feige Reveals
- What other genres would you like to see marvel tackle?
