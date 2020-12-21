What kind of Disney+ series could we expect out of She-Hulk, a giant green lady who often shows a preference for power suits over super-powered fights? Exactly that, according to Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who teased some She-Hulk details that give us a better idea of the kind of tone that the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series will strike.

In a feature for Emmy Magazine about upcoming Marvel projects on Disney+, Kevin Feige revealed that the She-Hulk series will be a “half-hour legal comedy,” and something that Marvel Studios has “never done before.” The series – which will star Orphan Black breakout Tatiana Maslany in the title role — follows Jennifer Walters, an “attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk, she gets her powers via an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin. Unlike the surly green giant, however, she retains her intelligence and personality when she Hulks out.”

Per Feige, the series will draw inspiration and “stay true” to writer-artist John Byrne’s 1980s She-Hulk run, which was a semi-satirical take on the character, who became one of the few fourth wall-breaking Marvel heroes. But the Byrne mention is interesting, as two other She-Hulk comic runs are more along the lines of a straight-up legal comedy: the mid-2000s Dan Slott run, and the Charles Soule run from the 2010s. The latter two feature very little superhero action and much more legal antics, which would suggest they may play a part in inspiring the Disney+ series too.

The Slott run in particular follows a “case of the week” structure, with She-Hulk becoming a lawyer at a firm that deals exclusively with superhuman law. Her cases include a man who falls into a vat of chemicals and gains super-powers…and who sues his company for negligence after becoming a superhero ruins his life; a dead man’s ghost who (via Doctor Strange) takes the stand at his own murder trial; and Spider-Man suing J. Jonah Jameson for libel.

By reading in-between the lines of Feige’s predictably cagey teases, we can assume that She-Hulk is a semi-satirical legal comedy, like Marvel’s spin on Deadpool by way of Ally McBeal. But that’s all speculation for now, as the series is still very much cloaked in mystery. However, we do know that both Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth are set to reprise their respective roles as Hulk and Abomination in the series.