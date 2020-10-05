Want to see another clip from the interactive animated movie Batman: Death in the Family? Did you see some of the WandaVision merchandise that will be available later this year? Want a look at concept art for what Warlock would have looked like in The New Mutants? Did you hear a glimpse at the Marvel Legends figure from Eternals leaked? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s another mash-up of emo Peter Parker jazz dancing his way into the Avengers: Endgame final battle.

Shawn Ashmore opened up about playing Lamplighter, his new character on the second season of The Boys.

Here’s a look at some of the new merchandise that will be released in conjunction with Marvel’s WandaVision.

Producer Michael E. Uslan suggested Mr. Freeze should be the next DC villain to receive a live-action movie.

Here’s a clip from the upcoming interactive, animated movie Batman: Death in the Family, coming soon.

The original Spider-Man PS4 actor who played Peter Parker bid farewell to fans now that he’s been replaced.

Concept artist Deryl Braun posted his design for what Warlock would have looked like in The New Mutants.

Invisible Man star Oliver Jackson-Cohen has thrown his hat in the ring to lead Marvel’s Moon Knight series.

