Daily Podcast: Why We’re Intrigued By Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel; And What Is Adam Driver’s ‘Star Wars’ Secret?
Posted on Wednesday, January 16th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Ghostbusters 3, Hunchback of Notre Dame, Pinocchio, Sofia Coppola, and Star Wars: Episode 9.
Opening Banter:
- This is the 400th episode of the show!
- Peter appeared on the /Filmcast Ep. 500 – The 500th Episode Extravaganza.
/Film Plugs:
Peter plugs the /Film's 25 Most Anticipated Movies of 2019 article on slashfilm. We have ranked the movies and some of it's surprising. For instance only one movie made all six of our top fives, and it wasn't Star Wars or Avengers: Endgame!
- Joshua M has a good article on the The Films of M. Night Shyamalan Revisited: The Twists, the Triumphs, and the Turkeys
- Chris Evangelista and Matt Donato’s Now Scream This: ’90s Horror Gems, the Greatest Horror Comedy Ever, and the Best ‘Resident Evil’ Movie
In The News:
- Ben: Jason Reitman to Direct New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie, A Sequel to 1989’s ‘Ghostbusters 2’
- HT: Disney to Make Live-Action ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Musical Possibly Starring Josh Gad
- Ben: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Pinocchio’ May Have Lost ‘Paddington’ Director Paul King
- HT: First Apple Original Movie Will Be a Sofia Coppola A24 Film Starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones
- Ben: Adam Driver Was Told Where ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Would End Up Before Filming ‘The Force Awakens’
Other articles mentioned:
- How The ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Universe Can and Should Still Connect To The Original
- Guillermo del Toro’s Long-Awaited ‘Pinocchio’ Will Finally Become a Real Stop-Motion Movie at Netflix
- Explorer’s Teaser Trailer
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
