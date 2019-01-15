/Filmcast Ep. 500 – The 500th Episode Extravaganza
Posted on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
For the 500th episode of the /Filmcast, David, Devindra, Jeff, and Peter listen to some moving voicemails, answer questions about podcasting, recall their favorite moments, and give their top five films since the show’s inception.
Thank you for tuning in…
Click to listen to the full episodes of David’s most memorable conversation, Devindra’s favorite guest appearance, and Jeff’s top moment of the show. See Jeff’s description on what it’s like to listen to podcast.
