Daily Podcast: Why Hulu’s Animated Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Exciting, Our Reaction to Will Smith In Aladdin, Pennyworth, Epix, Terminator 6
Posted on Monday, February 11th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new animated Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to Hulu, Pennyworth, Epix, Terminator 6 and Aladdin.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Jacob is out sick, and Water Cooler has been pushed to Tuesday.
In the News:
- Brad: ‘Howard the Duck’ From Kevin Smith, ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ From Patton Oswalt, and Other Marvel Animated Shows Coming to Hulu [TCA 2019]
- HT: ‘Pennyworth’ Will Feature Alfred’s Hot Young Butler Battling the Grandkids of Jack the Ripper
- HT: Epix Jumps into the Streaming Service Wars with Epix Now, Offering MGM’s Entire Library
- Brad: ‘Terminator 6’ Working Title Revealed with Details on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s New Cyborg
- Reaction: ‘Aladdin’ TV Spot Finally Reveals Will Smith as the Big Blue Genie
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.