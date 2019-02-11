On the February 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a new animated Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to Hulu, Pennyworth, Epix, Terminator 6 and Aladdin.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Jacob is out sick, and Water Cooler has been pushed to Tuesday.

In the News:

All the other stuff you need to know: