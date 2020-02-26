On the February 26, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Indiana Jones 5, Bob Iger, Apple, and Dawn.

Opening Banter: Happy Birthday HT!

In The News:

HT: ‘Dawn’ TV Series Coming to Amazon From Ava DuVernay and ‘Star Wars’ Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney

Chris: Apple Won’t Let Villains Use iPhones In Movies, According to Rian Johnson

The Bob Chapek FAQ: Everything You Need to Know About Disney’s New CEO

Bob Iger’s Disney Exit Surprised More Than Just Industry Analysts, and He Leaves Some Uncertainty in His Wake

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Is Still Dealing With Scheduling and Script Issues, According to Harrison Ford

Steven Spielberg No Longer Directing ‘Indiana Jones 5’; James Mangold Might Take Over Instead

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!