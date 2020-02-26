Daily Podcast: Why Even Make Indiana Jones 5 Without Spielberg? What Bob Iger’s Departure Means For Disney’s Future
Posted on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 26, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Indiana Jones 5, Bob Iger, Apple, and Dawn.
Opening Banter: Happy Birthday HT!
In The News:
- Chris: Steven Spielberg No Longer Directing ‘Indiana Jones 5’; James Mangold Might Take Over Instead
- HT: Bob Iger Steps Down as Disney CEO, Disney Parks’ Bob Chapek Named Successor
- Chris: Apple Won’t Let Villains Use iPhones In Movies, According to Rian Johnson
- HT: ‘Dawn’ TV Series Coming to Amazon From Ava DuVernay and ‘Star Wars’ Filmmaker Victoria Mahoney
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.