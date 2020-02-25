What’s new with Indiana Jones 5? Last we heard, the latest (and final?) adventure of Dr. Jones was set to start filming in about two months. Or is it? Harrison Ford, currently promoting his movie where he hangs out with a cartoon dog, recently opened up about the sequel. According to Ford, everyone involved with Indy 5 wants to make sure the film gives viewers something they didn’t anticipate. He also says that the film is dealing with “scheduling issues” and has “a few script things still to do”, which…isn’t the most encouraging news.

Indiana Jones 5 has been delayed a few times, but now it’s finally happening. Unless it isn’t. Speaking with Hey U Guys (via The Playlist), Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford, had this to say:

“We want it to be the best. We’ve got some scheduling issues and a few script things still to do, but we are determined to get it right before we get it made.”

That sure sounds like the movie isn’t quite ready yet, which contrasts what Ford previously said earlier this month, which is that Indy 5 would start shooting sometime very soon (as in April or May). However, Ford did have some encouraging words regarding the approach to the film. To hear him tell it, he doesn’t want the next Indy to be familiar, or predictable. He wants something surprising:

“I don’t really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate seeing. They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit. Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way around, they killed it! Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it.”

I know there’s a lot of skepticism surrounding a new Indiana Jones movie in the wake of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, a movie seemingly everyone dislikes (Except me! I think it’s fine!). But it genuinely sounds like Ford, director Steven Spielberg, and everyone else involved with Indiana Jones 5 wants to get it right this time – or as right as they can.

Indiana Jones 5 currently has a July 9, 2021 release date. We’ll have to wait and see if that holds.