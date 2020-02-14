Next week, you’ll be able to see Harrison Ford fight the elements with a very good dog named Buck in an adaptation of the Call of the Wild, the classic novel by Jack London. But it won’t be long until he’s getting back into more familiar adventure mode with his trusty whip and fedora in Indiana Jones 5. While making the press rounds for Call of the Wild, Ford confirmed the Indiana Jones sequel starts shooting in a couple months. Find out what else he said about Indy’s return below.

We’re not sure exactly when this interview was taped, but since it’s in support of Call of the Wild, it had to be recently, so we’re betting Indiana Jones 5 will start shooting in April or May at the latest.

When asked by CBS Sunday Morning about what’s most difficult about returning to Indiana Jones at the ripe age of 77 years old, Ford said it’s trying not to look silly riding around in tight pants and high boots. But then he gave a little more friendly answer:

“I’m always delighted to come back to these characters. You know, when we have the opportunity to make another it’s because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers.”

If you think it’s weird that Ford refers to Indiana Jones fans as customers, you should know that he thinks it feels weird to just call them fans. Ford added:

“I think of the people that go to my movies more as customers than I do as fans. Fans feels kind of weird to me, but always has. But the fact that these people support my business and I’m responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer, that feels better to me.”

That wording makes the relationship between Harrison Ford and those who like Indiana Jones feel like an informal business transaction, but that’s not surprising from a guy who has never really been caught up in the fandom craziness of Indiana Jones or Star Wars. But these movies do mean a lot to millions of people, and fans tend to feel like so much more than customers, for better or worse, so maybe it’s good for him to have that delineation, if only to keep his head on straight.

We don’t know anything about Indiana Jones 5 other than the fact that Steven Spielberg will be back to direct and David Koepp will write the screenplay. It would seem George Lucas isn’t involved creatively, but we can’t imagine Spielberg opting not to discuss the movie with him at some point.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated for release on July 9, 2021.