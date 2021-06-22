Daily Podcast: What You Should Know About ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’
Posted on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 22, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Will Continue the Franchise, Explore ‘Beast Wars’ Characters
- ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Reveals Details on Human Characters Played By Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback
- ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Will Feature Generation 1 Optimus Prime, Optimus Primal, and a Few Female Robots
- ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Director Steven Caple Jr. Wants to Tap Back Into the Heart of the Franchise
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.