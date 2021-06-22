The absolute last thing the world needs right now, or ever again, is a new Transformers movie, but hey, we’re getting one anyway. It’s called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it’s bringing Beast Wars into the mix. The first real details about the new Transformers movie arrived today, and they hint at a franchise that’s ready to go back to the drawing board and start all over again. Because movie franchises never die, folks. They just get reincarnated. As robot animals.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the real reason everyone watches these movies: the human characters! This time, they’re played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Here’s what we know about them.

Meet the Humans!

The one thing everyone wants to see in a Transformers movie: humans! Remember Cade Yeager? Remember Sam Witwicky? Who can forget such wonderful, well-rounded, iconic characters? Not me. And now it’s time to hand the torch to a new generation of humans. Humans that will get to run around sets looking up at absolutely nothing while pretending they’re speaking to giant, hideous machines.

This time, the humans will be played by Anthony Ramos, who is coming off the surprise box office flop In the Heights, and Dominique Fishback, who was recently in Judas and the Black Messiah. Ramos will play Noah, a guy from Brooklyn who lives with his mother and brother. He’s ex-military and came back home “trying to find his way.” He’s always hustling and fixing up electronics (which means he’ll probably fix up one of the Transformers at one point, obviously). Fishback is Elena, an artifact researcher at a museum who keeps having credit for her work stolen by her boss. How do these characters end up involved with Transfomer antics? We don’t know yet.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently in production. Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. is at the helm of this entry. It’s a little too early for full plot details just yet, but we’ve learned that the villains of the film will be Terrorcons, who are traditionally kind of zombie army working for Megatron. And while “zombie Transformers” certainly sounds like a cool idea, you and I both know the end result won’t be that cool. Let’s just admit it right now and save ourselves the trouble.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will explode into theaters everywhere on June 24, 2022.