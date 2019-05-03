On the May 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the death of Peter Mayhew, early buzz for John Wick Chapter 3, a Willow tv sequel series, Cobra Kai, Sonic the Hedgehog, the future of Mission: Impossible and the downfall of Sinemia.
Opening Banter: What are you doing on May the fourth.
In The News:
- Jacob: Peter Mayhew, the Man Behind Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars,’ Has Died at 74
- Chris: ‘John Wick Chapter 3’ Early Buzz: We’re Thinking He’s Back…Yet Again
- Jacob (og HT): ‘Willow’ Sequel Series Confirmed to Be in Talks for Disney+
- Chris: YouTube Orders ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3, Which Will Be Free to Watch
- Jacob (og Ben): ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Is Being Redesigned Due to Fan Outrage
- Chris: ‘Mission: Impossible’ 7 and 8 Need to “Swallow the Last Three Movies Whole,” According to Director Christopher McQuarrie
- Chris: Sinemia is Dead, While MoviePass Inexplicably Lives On
