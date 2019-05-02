Keanu Reeves is back in action yet again in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The third entry in the increasingly kick-ass Wick franchise finds Reeves’s hunted assassin on the run, and looking to call in some favors. The first social media reactions have hit the web tonight, bringing with them the potential for even more hype. Does Chapter 3 raise the stakes on the series? Is the action even better than before? Are the dogs in the movie very good dogs? What’s up with the Tick-Tock Man? Check out the John Wick Chapter 3 early buzz below and see for yourself.

Some early John Wick: Chapter 3 screenings recently went down, and the early reactions are in. The verdict? Incredibly positive. It’s worth noting that there are still more press screenings to come, but for now, it’s clear that those who had a chance to see the latest Wick film came away impressed.

First up, our own Hoai-Tran Bui summed everything up perfectly.

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM: Keanu Reeves really said "animal rights." — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 3, 2019

But seriously, folks, here’s what she really thought:

Onto my proper #JohnWick3 reaction: Pure visceral cinema. After the dramatic world expansion of CHAPTER 2, CHAPTER 3 returns to a leaner, exhilarating story chock full of breathless, bone-crunching action and even a few laughs. I was sweating 30 minutes in. This movie RULES. — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 3, 2019

And now some more early reactions, all of which seem to be very, very positive.

Chock full of inventive set-pieces and brutal kills, while also providing new facets to the intricate underworld lore fans of the franchise have come to love, #JohnWick3 will please fans of the franchise. pic.twitter.com/Pxa30kG11d — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) May 3, 2019

#JohnWick3: A eye-popping, jaw-dropping, show-stopping killer. Extends world-building dynamics beautifully, but also assigns meaningful resonance to character-driven action. Keanu Reeves is perfect, @AsiaKateDillon is magnetic & @halleberry kicks ass. ??’d every stellar minute! pic.twitter.com/cIBF61IZK1 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2019

Our own @JimmytotheO has seen @JohnWickMovie! #JohnWick3 #Parabellum! He calls it “… an ass kicking, ramped up thrill ride with amazing characters that continues to prove that director #ChadStahelski and #KeanuReeves make a perfect cinematic partnership.” pic.twitter.com/hs7GTzBWL0 — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) May 3, 2019

#JohnWick3 is AWESOME. Some of the action set pieces are so insane you’ll wonder how director Chad Stahelski and his team filmed them. Saying that, the @Halleberry/#KeanuReeves set piece featuring her dogs might be my favorite. Wait till you see this one. Esp if you like dogs… pic.twitter.com/ym2Tn012xw — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 3, 2019

#JohnWick3 is action at its finest. It raises the bar for the franchise and adds new depth to the#JohnWick universe. @asiakatedillon, @halleberry and @mark_dacascos are all great additions. It also features what may be my favorite kill of all three films.@FilmInquiry pic.twitter.com/n2qgBUmEkk — Brent Goldman (@bgoldman22) May 3, 2019

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM fucks! It’s chock full of insane action, the mythology of The Continental, and a slew of colorful antagonists. #JohnWick3 — No Context Sean Mulvihill (@NotSPMulvihill) May 3, 2019

If you want more John Wick, #JohnWick3 definitely delivers. More insane fights (the Casablanca sequence, OMG), more lore, more dogs (big plus!). pic.twitter.com/e7k6h1qDWD — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) May 3, 2019

John Wick 3 rules more than I thought possible. My face hurts from grinning for 2 straight hours. — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) May 3, 2019

Oh, and #JohnWick3 is another gorgeous and inventive action extravaganza. I think JW2 is a "better" movie, but this one is completely entertaining and a living video game. #KeanuReeves is once again a force of nature. He actually looks his age, which adds to the pathos. pic.twitter.com/qAojlFhV5n — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) May 3, 2019

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17, 2019.