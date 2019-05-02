john wick chapter 3 early buzz

Keanu Reeves is back in action yet again in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The third entry in the increasingly kick-ass Wick franchise finds Reeves’s hunted assassin on the run, and looking to call in some favors. The first social media reactions have hit the web tonight, bringing with them the potential for even more hype. Does Chapter 3 raise the stakes on the series? Is the action even better than before? Are the dogs in the movie very good dogs? What’s up with the Tick-Tock Man? Check out the John Wick Chapter 3 early buzz below and see for yourself.

Some early John Wick: Chapter 3 screenings recently went down, and the early reactions are in. The verdict? Incredibly positive. It’s worth noting that there are still more press screenings to come, but for now, it’s clear that those who had a chance to see the latest Wick film came away impressed.

First up, our own Hoai-Tran Bui summed everything up perfectly.

But seriously, folks, here’s what she really thought:

And now some more early reactions, all of which seem to be very, very positive.

 

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum opens May 17, 2019.

