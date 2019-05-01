Ron Howard‘s 1988 epic fantasy film Willow has become the latest nostalgic property that has rallied fans to call for a sequel. And while the director has entertained rumors in the past year with vague mentions of “discussions” with Lucasfilm and Disney, a Willow sequel project may finally be happening. Howard confirmed that a Willow sequel series may soon be heading to Disney+.

In an interview with MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, Howard confirmed that Solo writer Jon Kasdan is in the midst of “serious discussions” to bring Willow to Disney+ as a sequel series:

“There are some really serious discussions going on with Jon Kasdan, who was one of the writers of Solo, who kept hounding me about Willow the whole time we were shooting and also hounding Kathy Kennedy. We’re in discussions about developing a Willow television show for the Disney+. And I think it’d be a great way to go. In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

Howard had worked with Kasdan on Solo, which is perhaps why reports of a Willow sequel started circulating during the press tour for the Star Wars film. This is the first time that Howard as revealed that Kasdan is spearheading this project, which explains why Howard was so vague on his own involvement in the project. The Willow sequel series seems to be Kasdan’s baby.

But there likely won’t be any more babies in the Willow series. Howard confirmed that this series will be “a continuation,” likely taking place 30 years after the events of the original 1988 film. In Willow, Warwick Davis plays the titular character who must protect Elora Danan, an infant who is prophesied to bring about the end of the evil sorceress Queen Bavmorda. With the help of a mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and warrior Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), Willow embarks on a quest to take the child to safety.

Davis is confirmed to return by Howard, who hints that the series will explore a “more mature Willow.” He added, “Warwick will be in it. Warwick is so cool and so good and he’s such a good actor that I really hope we get the chance to see the mature Willow in action.”

We’ll keep you updated on the potential Willow series as more news emerges.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12 , 2019.