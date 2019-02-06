Daily Podcast: What Filmmaker In Their Right Mind Would Sign-On To ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ At This Point?
Posted on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman,and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including: Groundhog Day 2, Battle Angel, Lost, Zootopia 2, World War Z 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Avengers: Endgame, and Avatar sequels.
In The News:
- Brad: ‘Groundhog Day’ is Getting a Sequel in the Form of a PlayStation VR Game, Watch the Trailer Now
- Chris: ‘Alita’ Box Office Tracking Suggests the First Major Bomb of 2019
- HT: ABC Wants to Reboot ‘Lost,’ But They’re Not Currently Developing It [TCA 2019]
- Brad: Two ‘Zootopia’ Sequels May Be in the Works at Disney Animation
- Chris: David Fincher’s ‘World War Z 2’ is Officially Dead and Buried
- Brad: Rumor Control: Taika Waititi Will Not Direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ [TCA 2019]
- HT: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Runtime Currently 3 Hours Long and Could Stay That Long Based on Test Audience Reactions
- Chris: ‘Avatar’ Sequels Will Send Edie Falco to Pandora, Seemingly as a New Villain
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
