“Okay, campers, rise and shine and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cold out there today! It’s cold out there everyday. What is this Miami Beach?”

Yesterday was Groundhog Day, and hopefully you were one of the many who partook in the annual tradition of watching the classic holiday comedy directed by the late Harold Ramis. The movie starring Bill Murray is the pinnacle of stories featuring a character stuck in a time loop, and now it’s getting a sequel.

However, don’t be so fast to groan and roll your eyes. This isn’t a sequel produced by Hollywood trying to recapture the magic of the original. Instead, this is an intriguing twist on the concept in the form of a Groundhog Day VR video game. Like weatherman Phil Connors, the player relives the same day over and over again until they figure out how to break the time loop.

Groundhog Day VR Video Game

Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son is a new PlayStation VR game that acts as a sequel to the original 1993 film Groundhog Day. Developed by Tequilla Works and MWM Immersive and published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, the game turns the player into Phil Connors Jr., the son of Bill Murray’s character from the movie, and he ends up living out the same curse as his father.

Stuck in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Groundhog Day, Phil Jr. will relive the same day until he “learns the true value of friends and family.” Will there be another loveable Southern-esque woman like Andie MacDowell for Phil Jr. to fall in love with? That might be weird since presumable MacDowell’s character ended up being Phil Jr.’s mother, but plenty of boys grow up to marry somebody who reminds them of their mother. It’s one of the many cruel jokes the universe plays on us.

Anyway, Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son will have a variety of branching narratives in the game. James Siciliano of Rick and Morty and Joshua Rubin of Telltale Games helped write the story for the movie, so this could prove to be a fun and interesting VR experience. Maybe there will even be some dark tangents that allow the player to keep killing themselves like Phil Connors does so many times in the original movie.

There’s no exact release date for the Groundhog Day VR video game yet, but it will arrive sometime later this year.