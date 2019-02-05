ABC has dabbled in many reboots. Their Roseanne reboot was successful and became The Connors. Kenya Barris pitched a reboot of Bewitched that is not moving forward just yet, but a Designing Women reboot is still on the table. During her executive remarks to the Television Critics Association, new ABC President Karey Burke said Lost “is a reboot I’d be interested in seeing.”

#Lost is now trending on Twitter thanks to that. During follow-up questions after her panel, reporters clarified whether Burke was in serious discussions about developing a new Lost series of any kind.

“It is literally at this point just what I dream about when I go to bed at night,” Burke said. “I have not spoken to Carlton [Cuse] or J.J. [Abrams] or ABC Studios about it.”

Original showrunners Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof have been adamant about not wanting to revisit Lost, although Cuse has allowed that he would support other creators doing a new take on the series as long as they don’t use the characters from the original show. During the height of Lost’s popularity, Lindelof and Cuse pushed for ABC to allow them to set an end date, rather than keep the show going indefinitely. They ended Lost after six seasons, although the DVD included an epilogue scene that saw Ben (Michael Emerson) and Hurley (Jorge Garcia) becoming the new keepers of the island. Nothing more has come from that.

So right now, Lost is just a show in ABC’s library that Burke has inherited by taking the President position. She’d love to explore it, but nothing is real at this time.

“I do often get the question what show would I reboot and often my answer is Lost, sometimes Alias,” Burke said. “Nothing to report yet, maybe ever but it would be a fun thing to have a conversation about.”

Lost was a serialized drama about survivors of a plane crash who discover strange occurrences on the island in which they’re stranded. The cast grew and shrank over the course of six seasons as characters died and new ones were introduced. It was among the first popular dramas that brought serialized storytelling back to episodic network TV, and featured innovative flashbacks that told the backstory in parallel to the present action. Later seasons twisted time even further. Many shows today still pull elements from the Lost model, so a new Lost would have to innovate in even newer ways to recapture that magic.