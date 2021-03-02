Daily Podcast: Two-Hander Movies, Comic-Con 2021 Stays Virtual, Future of Theatrical Windows, and More
Posted on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the March 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Comic-Con 2021, some Star Wars casting, a Silent Night Deadly Night reboot, and the future of theatrical release windows. Then they jump into the mailbag to answer a listener question.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Chris) San Diego Comic-Con Will Remain Virtual For 2021
- (Ben) ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Veteran Indira Varma
- (Chris) ‘Silent Night, Deadly Night’ Reboot Coming Down the Chimney in 2022
- (Jacob, OG Brad) Disney CEO Bob Chapek Thinks Shorter Theatrical Windows May Be Here to Stay
In the Mailbag:
- Hi /Film Daily Cast! Enjoyed hearing your recs for Cult Classics as well as your highlight on Black shows/creators! For an upcoming Mailbag Question, I was just listening to the mailbag ep for the Slashfilm Cast (w/David Chen, Devindra Hardawar, and Jeff Cannata) and they briefly discussed some two-hander films. Can you guys list or recommend any favorite two-handers? Thanks, Leanne R.
- Ben: Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy
- Chris: The Lighthouse
- Jacob: Locke, Moon, Gravity, Antichrist
Other Articles Mentioned:
