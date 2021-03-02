On the March 2, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Comic-Con 2021, some Star Wars casting, a Silent Night Deadly Night reboot, and the future of theatrical release windows. Then they jump into the mailbag to answer a listener question.

Opening Banter

In the Mailbag:

  • Hi /Film Daily Cast! Enjoyed hearing your recs for Cult Classics as well as your highlight on Black shows/creators! For an upcoming Mailbag Question, I was just listening to the mailbag ep for the Slashfilm Cast (w/David Chen, Devindra Hardawar, and Jeff Cannata) and they briefly discussed some two-hander films. Can you guys list or recommend any favorite two-handers? Thanks, Leanne R.
    • Ben: Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy
    • Chris:  The Lighthouse
    • Jacob: Locke, Moon, Gravity, Antichrist

 

