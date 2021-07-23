On the July 23, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Jordan Peele’s Nope, The Kaiju Score, Free Guy, David Gordon Green’s Exorcist and Loki.

In The News:

Why ‘Loki’ Never Revealed Mobius’ Backstory (AKA Why He Loves ’90s Soda and Jet Skis So Much)

Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Poster Tells Us Nothing About the Movie, But We’re Going to Speculate Wildly Anyway

David Gordon Green’s ‘Exorcist’ Movie Confirmed to Be a Direct Sequel to the Original

‘Free Guy’ Early Buzz: The Best Video Game Movie Yet?

Ben: ‘Night Agent’ Series Heading to Netflix From ‘The Shield’ and ‘Terriers’ Showrunner Shawn Ryan

