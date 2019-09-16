Daily Podcast: Todd Phillips & Joaquin Phoenix Talk ‘Joker’, Also: Funko, Jurassic World, Infinity Saga
Posted on Monday, September 16th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 16, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Funko movie, Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow, and The Infinity Saga. In Our Feature Presentation, we talk with Joker director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix.
Opening Banter: We took Friday off.
In The News:
- Brad: Funko Movie from Warner Bros. Animation Lands Pixar and Disney Filmmakers
- Ben: Watch: ‘Jurassic World’ Short Film ‘Battle at Big Rock’ Brings Dinosaurs to the U.S. Mainland
- Ben: Colin Trevorrow Met With Marvel Studios to Direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’
- Brad: Kevin Feige Reveals Unseen Alternate ‘Iron Man’ Credits Scene to Announce An Infinity Saga Box Set
In Our Feature Presentation: A Chat with Joker director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix.
- How ‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Was Convinced to Take on the Clown Prince of Crime
- How ‘Joker’ Director Todd Phillips and Star Joaquin Phoenix Crafted an Iconic Laugh
- Why ‘Joker’ is Set Decades Ago and How Martin Scorsese’s ‘The King of Comedy’ Inspired It
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.