Daily Podcast: The Mandalorian Spinoffs, Fast 10 May Be Broken Into Two Movies, Joker Concert, The Conners, and More
Posted on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the February 5, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Kevin Hart’s new Quibi series, a Joker concert, a new Silent Hill movie, The Conners’ live episode, a two-part Fast 10, and possible spin-offs of The Mandalorian.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Brad – ‘Die Hart’ Turns Kevin Hart Into an Action Star and John Travolta is His Insane Coach in New Quibi Series
- Ben – ‘Joker’ Live Concert Event Begins Touring the World in April
- Chris – New ‘Silent Hill’ Movie Being Developed by Christophe Gans
- Ben – ‘The Conners’ to Air a Live Episode That Incorporates Real-Time Results from New Hampshire Primary
- Brad – ‘Fast 10’ Might Be a Two-Part Finale, Suggests Vin Diesel
- Chris – ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoffs Might Be Coming to Disney+ in the Future
