During the big, mostly dry Walt Disney Company’s Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that Mandalorian spin-offs are a distinct possibility for Disney+. From what Iger said, it seems that the plan is to bring even more new characters into the live-action Star Wars series, and then possibly spin them off to their own shows.

The future of Star Wars appears to be more on the small screen rather than the big. While there will no doubt be more Star Wars movies to come, Disney big cheese Bob Iger revealed that Disney+ is going to be the main destination for a galaxy far, far away. “The priority in the next few years is television,” Iger said during theWalt Disney Company’s Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call, “with The Mandalorian season 2 coming in October, and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of – infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

From what Iger says there, it sounds like two distinct things are in the works for The Mandalorian. One is that the series will be bringing in familiar Star Wars characters for future seasons. The other is that those characters could then spin-off into their own distinct shows. From a business standpoint, it makes sense: The Mandalorian is a big hit, and bringing in familiar characters – and introducing new characters, too – is a no-brainer. And then giving whichever of those characters strikes a chord with audiences their own shows seems to be a no-brainer as well. And let’s be honest: everyone wants a damn Baby Yoda spin-off – don’t deny it.

The Mandalorian isn’t the only Star Wars show set at Disney+. There’s also a Rogue One prequel show that focuses on Cassian Andor, the character played by Diego Luna. And then there’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show with Ewan McGregor, which is currently in a weird place right now – the show was moving ahead, only to recently be shut down temporarily so scripts can be completely rewritten.