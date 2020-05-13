Daily Podcast: The Mandalorian, HBO Max, Hamilton, Sweet Tooth, Grudge, Popeye, Tiger King, and Batman vs. Superman
Posted on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 13, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Mandalorian, HBO Max, Hamilton, Sweet Tooth, Grudge, Popeye, Tiger King, and Batman vs. Superman.
In The News:
- Peter: Exclusive: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Recruits Katee Sackhoff to Play Bo-Katan in Live-Action
- Ben: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Will Not Be Delayed By the Coronavirus
- Chris: HBO Max Reveals New Premiere Dates For ‘Adventure Time’, ‘Doom Patrol’, ‘Search Party’, and More
- HT: ‘Hamilton’ Movie Hitting Disney+ This July, More Than a Year Earlier Than Originally Planned
- Ben: ‘Sweet Tooth’: Robert Downey Jr. to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of Vertigo Comic
- Chris: ‘Ju-On: Origins’ Trailer: Netflix Unleashes a ‘Grudge’ TV Series
- HT: ‘Tenet’ is Christopher Nolan’s “Quantum Cold War” Movie, But is Not About Time Travel According to Robert Pattinson
- Ben: Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Popeye’ Movie is Back in Development
- Chris: New ‘Tiger King’ Episode in the Works at Netflix, Will Focus on Siegfried & Roy
- HT: The Scrapped ‘Batman vs. Superman’ Movie From the Early ’00s Was “The Darkest Thing You’d Ever Seen,” Akiva Goldsman Says
