You won’t have to wait for the Hamilton movie as long as you thought. Disney is fast-tracking the streaming premiere of the filmed version of the original Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical, setting the Disney+ premiere for this July. That’s more than a year before its original intended theatrical release in October 2021.

The world has turned upside down, but one thing that remains consistent is how everyone wants to see Hamilton. The hugely popular Tony Award-winning musical was virtually impossible to see due to high ticket demand even when we weren’t all in lockdown. But Disney is changing that by bringing Hamilton to millions of screens this July.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton will debut on Disney+ on July 3, 2020, a day before Independence Day and more than a year before the “live capture” of the performance was set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Tony-winning creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Miranda also tweeted his excitement over the announcement of the early Disney+ release of Hamilton, quoting the musical, “It’s only a matter of time…”

The Independence Day release of Hamilton on Disney+ is fitting, as the award-winning play chronicles the story of the American Revolution and beyond through the journey of one of America’s “forgotten” Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton — forgotten, at least, before this musical became a pop culture phenomenon in 2015, catapulting Hamilton to become one of the most popular U.S. historical figures. But this summer release on Disney+ is interesting for another reason: it suggests that Disney may not be confident that theaters will open by July this year, despite the slated July release of Mulan.

Disney had made waves when it first announced its upcoming theatrical release of the “live capture” of the musical with the original Broadway cast, which includes creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Anthony Ramos. The footage had originally been shot at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City, and Disney’s acquisition of the film for theatrical release meant that millions more could see the infamously exclusive musical (though some worried that the family-friendly company might censor the curse-laden musical). The “live capture” technology would allow for viewers to experience the musical as it was seen on stage “combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance.”