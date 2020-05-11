Netflix is more than happy to turn Tiger King into a brand name. So much so that they’re already working on a new episode of the series that will focus on a completely different topic. Rather than touch on the strange story of Joe Exotic, this new Tiger King episode will focus on the 2003 tiger mauling attack during a Siegfried & Roy show.

You want more Tiger King? You’ve got it. But it won’t be what you expect. THR says they received a call from someone who worked on the docuseries, and that the call revealed what could be coming next:

Dr. James Liu, a wildlife veterinarian and field biologist who is the associate director of the Turtle Conservancy, contacted The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, requesting contact information for Chris Lawrence, a former tiger handler for Siegfried & Roy’s Las Vegas show. Lawrence received national media attention in March 2019 when he was profiled in THR about his 15-year battle with PTSD following the infamous attack, which left Roy Horn permanently injured. (The handler, who was onstage during the mauling, disputed what he termed the pair’s “romanticized” narrative of what had occurred, detailing a mix of Horn’s own operational failures and errors as the culprit.)

Liu added that he was working on “a follow-up episode, under the Tiger King name.” He also added that the hope is for this new episode to make up for some of the criticisms lobbed against the original Tiger King series, most of which revolve around the tone of the show, and how it portrayed some of its subjects. However, Goode Films, producers of Tiger King, told THR that it was “untrue that the direction is going in a more conservational route.” Make of that what you will.

Siegfried & Roy were magicians who often performed with white lions and white tigers. Their popular Las Vegas stage act came to an end when Roy Horn was mauled by a tiger on stage in 2003. The attack came right around the time Jeffrey Katzenberg and DreamWorks were set to debut Father of the Pride, a digitally animated series about a family of white lions who work as part of Siegfried & Roy’s show. Roy Horn died this month due to complications from the coronavirus.