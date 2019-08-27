Daily Podcast: The Irishman, The Mandalorian, SNL, Tenet, Halloween Kills, and More
Posted on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 27 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Mandalorian trailer, a Midsommar Director’s cut, some SNL news, The Irishman’s theatrical release plan, Michael Bay’s new movie, and casting news for Tenet, Halloween Kills, and The Suicide Squad.
Disclaimer: Paul Rudd was actually in Halloween 6, not Halloween 5 as we say in the show. Carry on.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Brad – ‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer Breakdown: Bounty Hunting is a Complicated Profession
- Chris – ‘Midsommar’ Director’s Cut Opening in Select Theaters This Weekend
- Brad – Leslie Jones Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’
- Brad – Eddie Murphy Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ in December, Woody Harrelson Takes Season 45 Premiere
- Brad – Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Gets a November Release in Theaters and On Netflix
- Chris – ‘Halloween Kills’ Adds Anthony Michael Hall as a Grown-Up Tommy Doyle
- Ben – Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Recruits ‘Yesterday’ Star Himesh Patel
- Chris – Taika Waititi Might Join James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’
- Ben – ‘Black 5’: Michael Bay Will Direct New Action Film for Sony
