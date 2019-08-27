On the August 27 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Mandalorian trailer, a Midsommar Director’s cut, some SNL news, The Irishman’s theatrical release plan, Michael Bay’s new movie, and casting news for Tenet, Halloween Kills, and The Suicide Squad.

Disclaimer: Paul Rudd was actually in Halloween 6, not Halloween 5 as we say in the show. Carry on.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: