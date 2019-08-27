Just last week, we heard Netflix and a couple major movie theater chains were struggling to work out a deal for the theatrical release Martin Scorsese‘s upcoming mob drama The Irishman. Movie theaters wanted a more traditional three month window in which the movie could play in theaters before it was added to Netflix’s library, but the streaming service didn’t want it to be in theaters for more than a few weeks. We’re not sure how those negotiations turned out, but The Irishman release date, both in theaters and on Netflix, has officially been announced.

The Irishman Release Date Announcement

Would you like to be a part of this history? The Irishman, in theaters beginning November 1st and on Netflix November 27th. pic.twitter.com/896Y3rMay1 — The Irishman (@TheIrishmanFilm) August 27, 2019

Netflix announced the Irishman release date on Twitter, revealing the movie will first play in theaters starting on November 1, and then will arrive on Netflix on November 27, just in time for families to huddle around the television at Thanksgiving and enjoy a nice family friendly story about the mob starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

That’s a 26-day release in theaters for The Irishman, making it the longest theatrical release for a Netflix movie yet. Last year, Roma was in theaters for 21 days before it hit the streaming library, and last we heard, Netflix wasn’t too keen on going beyond that for The Irishman.

Deadline reports AMC Theatres and the Canadian movie theater chain Cineplex were unable to strike a deal with Netflix after they were both independently negotiating with the streaming service when news about negotiation woes surfaced last week. Instead, of getting a major release, The Irishman will hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 1, and then it will expand to more screens in the United States and the United Kingdom on November 8. It’s not clear how many screens it will play on, or specifically where it will play, but it will be available in most major cities by the time the movie hits theaters. In fact, it will stick around in theaters even after the movie hits Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman: