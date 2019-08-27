James Gunn‘s Suicide Squad sequel is hoping to recruit an exciting new addition: Taika Waititi. The filmmaker/actor is reportedly in talks to join the film, which stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis. There’s no word on which character Waititi might play, or how big a role that is, but honestly, we’re always happy for some Taika action.

Deadline broke the news about Taika Waititi joining the Suicide Squad sequel cast. Of course, this news comes with my least-favorite disclaimer: “No word on what part, or how big.” How frustrating. Still, the prospect of Waititi working with Gunn on this project sounds utterly delightful. If I had to guess, I’d say Waititi’s role is probably small – an extended cameo at best. But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe Taika Waititi is playing Slipknot, the Man Who Can Climb Anything. (Note: Yes, I know Slipknot’s head exploded in the last movie – who cares?)

Deadline adds that there’s a table reading for the film soon, with production slated to start on September 23. That suggests we’re going to learn a lot more about what Gunn is cooking up. Maybe. For now, we know that the cast includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Idris Elba in a still undisclosed role (Elba was originally cast to replace Will Smith as Deadshot, but that idea was soon altered), David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher), Flula Borg in a yet-to-be-confirmed part, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Nathan Fillion.

Plotwise, we know next to nothing. Is this going to be a full reboot? Probably not, since many of the same cast members are coming back. But will this sequel acknowledge the much-loathed first film at all? I have my doubts. Yet as bad as the first Suicide Squad is (and folks, it’s really bad), the prospect of Gunn writing and directing this sequel, and working with this cast, has me excited. This might turn out to be one of the most impressive turnarounds in sequel history.

Waititi has established himself firmly within the world of Marvel thanks to his direction of Thor: Ragnarok. He’s also set to helm the follow-up Thor: Love and Thunder. But Suicide Squad won’t be Waititi’s first foray into the world of DC movies. He had a role in the much-maligned Green Lantern:

The Suicide Squad sequel opens August 6, 2021.