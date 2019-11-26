On the November 26, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the future of DC superhero movies, The Batman’s growing cast, some updates about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Apple delaying the release of The Banker, Godzilla vs. Kong getting a delay of its own, and Harrison Ford heading back to television.

