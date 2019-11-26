Daily Podcast: The Future of DC Movies, The Rise of Skywalker, The Banker, Harrison Ford, The Batman, and More
Posted on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the November 26, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the future of DC superhero movies, The Batman’s growing cast, some updates about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Apple delaying the release of The Banker, Godzilla vs. Kong getting a delay of its own, and Harrison Ford heading back to television.
In The News:
- Brad: The Future of DC Superhero Movies: Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern…and J.J. Abrams?
- Chris: ‘The Batman’ Cast Continues to Grow By Adding John Turturro as Carmine Falcone
- Brad: J.J. Abrams Intended to Bring the Emperor Back to ‘Star Wars’ Since ‘The Force Awakens’
- Ben: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Writers “Took a Lot of Notes” from George Lucas, Says Kathleen Kennedy
- Chris: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Provide a Satisfying End to the Skywalker Saga, According to J.J. Abrams
- Ben: Apple’s Real-Life Drama ‘The Banker’ Has Been Delayed Due to Sexual Abuse Allegations Against the Son of One of the Film’s Lead Characters
- Chris: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Release Date Pushed Back Eight Months to November 2020
- Chris: ‘The Staircase’ TV Adaptation Will Bring Harrison Ford to Television for the First Time in 25 Years
