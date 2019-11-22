Just how many characters is The Batman going to have? Answer: a lot. Matt Reeves is currently gathering his players together to bring a new take on the Caped Crusader to life, and the latest came sort of out of left-field: John Turturro will play mob boss Carmine Falcone. The fact that Falcone is in the film along with multiple villains gives weight to rumors that Reeves is looking to The Long Halloween for inspiration, as the Falcone crime family has a major part in that comic.

The news about John Turturro joining The Batman cast comes directly from Matt Reeves himself, as you can see above. Falcone has been featured in the Bat-films before – Tom Wilkinson played him in Batman Begins. But his addition here strongly suggests all those rumors that Reeves was going to adapt The Long Halloween might pan out. Here’s the Long Halloween synopsis:

In a mystery taking place during Batman’s early days of crime fighting, Batman: The Long Halloween is one of the greatest Dark Knight stories ever told. Working with District Attorney Harvey Dent and Lieutenant James Gordon, Batman races against the calendar as he tries to discover who Holiday is before he claims his next victim each month. A mystery that has the reader continually guessing the identity of the killer, this story also ties into the events that transform Harvey Dent into Batman’s deadly enemy, Two-Face.

I don’t expect Reeves is doing a straightforward adaptation of The Long Halloween, but it’s a good guess that it’ll serve as partial inspiration. Falcone also appeared in the Batman: Year One comic, but Reeves has said in the past that his The Batman will not be an origin story, nor will it draw on Year One, “Year One is one of the many comic books that I love,” he said. “We are definitely not doing Year One. It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Turturro joins a cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and newcomer Jayme Lawson in a still-undisclosed role. You can bet Reeves isn’t done casting yet, either, since Harvey Dent is rumored to be in the film as well.

The Batman arrives June 25, 2021.