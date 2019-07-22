Thor: Love & Thunder - Natalie Portman with Mjolnir

On the July 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Kevin Feige talking about Phase 4 of the MCU, why there is no Avengers movie, the Blade reboot, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Eternals, and some stuff we missed outside of our Comic Con coverage, Halloween sequels and the last shot of Star Wars: The Ride of Skywalker.

Opening Banter: We are back from Comic Con! Peter thanks the team on the ground and at home for the tremendous coverage. He also apologizes for the audio hiccups on Saturday’s episode.

In The News:

