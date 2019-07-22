Daily Podcast: The Fallout of Marvel’s Comic Con Announcements, Halloween & Star Wars
Posted on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 22, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Kevin Feige talking about Phase 4 of the MCU, why there is no Avengers movie, the Blade reboot, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Eternals, and some stuff we missed outside of our Comic Con coverage, Halloween sequels and the last shot of Star Wars: The Ride of Skywalker.
Opening Banter: We are back from Comic Con! Peter thanks the team on the ground and at home for the tremendous coverage. He also apologizes for the audio hiccups on Saturday’s episode.
In The News:
- Home writing staff reacts to the Marvel Comic Con announcements
- Ben: Kevin Feige Confirms More LGBTQ Marvel Heroes Across Phase 4
- Chris: ‘Blade’ Reboot Will Be Part of Marvel Phase 5 or Later, Mahershala Ali Pitched Marvel on the Idea
- Brad: Kevin Feige Explains the Lack of a New ‘Avengers’ Announcement at Comic-Con
- Ben: Natalie Portman’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Deal Was Signed Six Months Ago; She’ll Get “Jacked” to Play Female Thor
- Brad: ‘The Eternals’ Digs into the Cosmic Side of the MCU, But What About ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘X-Men’?
- Chris: ‘Halloween’ Sequels ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Halloween Ends’ Coming in 2020 and 2021
- Brad: Last Shot of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Melt Your Mind, According to Crew Members
Other Articles Mentioned:
- HT’s Who is Simu Liu, Marvel’s First Asian Superhero and Star of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’?
- Vanessa’s Marvel Studios’ Most Electrifying Moments at San Diego Comic-Con: A Retrospective
All the other stuff you need to know:
