Two more Halloween sequels are coming our way. Halloween Kills will continue the battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in 2020, while Halloween Ends will conclude the saga on 2021. The news was revealed by John Carpenter himself, so that’s about as official as it gets. More on the new Halloween sequels below.

There were rumors swirling about that not one, but two Halloween sequels were in our future, but we weren’t sure if this was a trick…or a treat. Now we know for sure: there are indeed two different Halloween sequels coming to scare the shit out of us in the near future. “The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn’t over,” the teaser above states. October 16, 2020 will see the release of Halloween Kills, the follow-up to last year’s Halloween. The following year, on October 15, 2021, the entire story will (presumably) conclude with Halloween Ends.

And in case you needed confirmation that Jamie Lee Curtis would return for these sequels, the actress herself posted the same teaser.

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.” Well, my friends and fans….I’m just WARMING UP?? Happy Halloween ?2020/2021 @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #halloweenends pic.twitter.com/mjkZNdYqiY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 19, 2019

On top of all that, producer Jason Blum confirmed the bulk of the team of 2018’s Halloween is coming back. Not just Curtis, but also director David Gordon Green, writer Danny McBride, and of course, Carpenter himself – presumably to handle the music once again. I don’t know where the story goes from here – I’m guessing Laurie and her surviving family – daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) – dealing with Michael Myers yet again. Michael obviously survived the fire at the conclusion of 2018’s Halloween, and he’s probably still pretty pissed off at Laurie.

I’ll admit that I’ve been on the fence regarding a follow-up to 2018’s Halloween. I was a big fan of the film, but I also thought it offered up the perfect conclusion to the story of Laurie Strode. It enabled her to finally take back her narrative, and stop being a victim. That said, the minute I saw this teaser, I lost my damn mind. I guess I’m just too much of a lover of the Halloween franchise to really let this go.

Happy Halloween, everyone.