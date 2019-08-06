Could Tarantino be making a connection about Weinstein with Cliff, saying everything that I saw said he was a good person so why would I think he intentionally killed his wife or was a horrible sexual predator.

David P. says: During the Spahn/Cliff “don’t you remember me?” scene — one half baked idea that just came to mind, is [hits joint] “Sleepy George Spahn represents the Academy, and Cliff represents stunt workers and how they’re not recognized, man… [long drag] these rich execs and producers and directors made their money off the backs of these hard workers, only to leave them behind as a footnote, man.”

Sonic W. says:

I have a different take on the movie ending. I believe Tarantino is taking a jab at all those critics who say his movies are too violent. If you remember, in the car, before setting out for the murder, there was a diatribe by one of the girls about tv violence and how it has affected its viewers. Bounty Law was one of these shows, and that is who the three should go after. In the end, it was violence that saves the day. Tarantino purposely waited til the ending to unleash this violence, save the day, and give his critics a “take that” moment.