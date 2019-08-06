Director Paul W.S. Anderson arrived on the scene by directing the awesomely bad adaptation of the popular video game Mortal Kombat. But after that, he directed what might be the best movie of his career: the sci-fi horror film Event Horizon starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Jason Isaacs, Joely Richardson, Richard T. Jones and more. Now that movie is poised to become a new series from from Amazon and Paramount Television.

Variety has word on the Event Horizon TV series in the works with Adam Wingard slated to executive produce and direct. Wingard is coming off working on the blockbuster monster sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, but he also previously helmed horror and thrillers like The Guest, Blair Witch, and You’re Next, so he’s no stranger to genre filmmaking.

So what’s Event Horizon about? Here’s the official synopsis:

When the Event Horizon, a spacecraft that vanished years earlier, suddenly reappears, a team is dispatched to investigate the ship. Accompanied by the Event Horizon’s creator, William Weir (Sam Neill), the crew of the Lewis and Clark, led by Capt. Miller (Laurence Fishburne), begins to explore the seemingly abandoned vessel. However, it soon becomes evident that something sinister resides in its corridors, and that the horrors that befell the Event Horizon’s previous journey are still present.

More specifically, the titular ship was testing an experimental gravity drive that is capable of creating an artificial black hole that allows it to travel to distant points in the galaxy. But when it comes back from venturing through one of those black holes, the hidden threat within starts to pick off the crew one-by-one, making for a sort of Alien rip-off with maybe a little more gruesome, almost devilish deaths. How will that be stretched to fill an entire series? We’re not entirely sure, but we can see concept of black hole space travel being expanded to take them to a mysterious place, perhaps digging into the mystery of where the deadly entity on board the Event Horizon came from.

Event Horizon isn’t exactly a critical darling, and it’s not a revered classic of the 1990s either, but it does have its fans. As someone who liked how Adam Wingard expanded the mythology of The Blair Witch Project with the sequel/reboot from 2016, I’m certainly curious about what he has up his sleeve for a series adaptation of this sci-fi horror flick. Maybe we’ll get a series that somehow connects to the original movie, which could be an intriguing prospect.